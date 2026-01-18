The First Planned Animated X-Men Series Was Going To Be A Spider-Man Spin-Off

The 1980s TV series "Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends" was one of Marvel's biggest animated television hits from that decade. The phrase "Amazing Friends" was a clear imitation of the popular animated series "Super Friends," a show based on DC Comics heroes, but the formula worked, drawing in curious Gen-X kids from across the board. The series focused on Spider-Man (Dan Gilvezan), and he was joined by the X-Men's Iceman (Frank Welker) and a brand-new character known as Fire-Star (Kathy Garver). The original plan was for "Amazing Friends" to center on Spider-Man, Iceman, and the Fantastic Four's Human Torch, but that reportedly changed due to rights issues similar to those that prevented the Human Torch from appearing in 1978's "Fantastic Four" cartoon. So, Fire-Star was invented instead.

"Amazing Friends" was popular enough, however, that Fire-Star was eventually introduced to the Marvel Comics Universe as well. The show actually ran for three full seasons, which was a lot for an animated series broadcast on NBC on Saturday mornings in the early 1980s. It remained in reruns for several years and was often — as was fashionable — paired with similar shows. Indeed, in its second season, "Amazing Friends" aired in a block with an animated "Incredible Hulk" show, making the animated Marvel universe that much more unified.

In keeping with this, most episodes of "Amazing Friends" featured either an established Marvel villain or a famed hero guest star. Near the end of its third season, the series' creatives even folded in the 1970s versions of the X-Men. According to 1983's Comics Scene #11, Vol. 2, the X-Men's appearances on "Amazing Friends" were actually meant to function as a pilot for an animated spin-off series revolving around the mutants. Sadly, though, it ultimately wasn't deemed a good idea and was scrapped.