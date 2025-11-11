Did The Fantastic Four Cartoon Replace The Human Torch Over Child Safety Fears?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Old issues of the "Fantastic Four" comic book used to come emblazoned with the phrase "The World's Greatest Comics Magazine" on every cover. That's a pretty bold statement, but it's certainly fitting for the superhero team in question. The Fantastic Four were a huge success for Marvel Comics in 1961, blending bizarre cosmic sci-fi stories and melodramatic tales of masked despots with recognizable, "Bickersons"-like family dynamics. The Fantastic Four were a family, and they didn't let their jaunts into deep space interrupt their familial need to snipe at one another. The Thing, The Human Torch, Mr. Fantastic, and the Invisible Woman were the perfect blend.

The Fantastic Four first moved to TV in 1967 via a well-regarded but imminently clunky series produced by Hanna-Barbera. The show only ran for 20 episodes, but it managed to remain ensconced in the memories of the kids who watched it, as it came alongside a slew of other Marvel animated titles. "Spider-Man" was a big hit from the same year, while "The Marvel Super Heroes," an anthology series, had run for 65 episodes the year prior. That last series introduced Captain America, the Hulk, Namor the Sub-Mariner, Iron Man, and Thor into the televised lexicon, so Marvel characters were invading the popular consciousness.

Further attempts to bring the Fantastic Four to the screen were spotty at best, however. In 1978, DePatie-Freleng Enterprises updated the team for "The New Fantastic Four," another one-season wonder, this time lasting only 13 episodes. "The New Fantastic Four" did expand the canon of Marvel characters, but it also made a baffling decision to not include the Human Torch. To fill out the titular Four, the series' creatives instead invented the intelligent robot H.E.R.B.I.E. to replace him.

Why did "The New Fantastic Four" do that? Rumors began to fly that it had nixed the Human Torch because its showrunners had feared he would turn children into arsonists and pyromaniacs. It seemed the Human Torch was too hot for TV.

Except, as noted in Mark Envangier's 2017 biography "Kirby: King of Comics," those rumors weren't actually true.