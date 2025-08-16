The 5 Best Spider-Man Cartoons Of All Time, Ranked

No Marvel Comics superhero has starred in as many cartoon series as Spider-Man has. Indeed, long before Spider-Man was web-slinging on the silver screen, animated Spider-Men were mainstays of Marvel television.

Many voice actors have slipped on Spider-Man's mask over the years, with the cartoons running the gamut from simple low budget 2-D animation to fully realized 3-D CGI. The storytelling in "Spider-Man" cartoons has similarly varied from classical to experimental. Those in the latter category include 1999's "Spider-Man: Unlimited" (which features Peter Parker stranded on an alien world) and 2012's "Ultimate Spider-Man" (which turned Spidey into a fourth wall-breaking agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.).

There's been so many Spider-Man cartoons that some have even fallen through the cracks of history. For example, the 1981 "Spider-Man" cartoon remains mostly forgotten, completely overshadowed by a different series that debuted that same year: "Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends" (which featured Spidey crimefighting alongside Iceman and Firestar).

When Spider-Man cartoons are good, though, they can be some of the best storytelling that Marvel animation has to offer. (Just look at the form-pushing animated "Spider-Verse" films.) Of the many Spider-Man shows out there, here are the ones that stand above the rest.