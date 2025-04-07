Neil Patrick Harris Voiced Spider-Man In A Forgotten Animated MTV Series

"Spider-Man" is one of the most popular superheroes of all time, and one that is quite versatile when it comes to adaptations. We've had several "Spider-Man" shows and movies, from live-action to animation and video games, each with a unique take, visual style, and tone. Tom Holland's boyish Peter Parker is vastly different from Jake Johnson's jaded Peter B. Parker and Tobey Maguire's tragic, mopey version of the character (which audiences voted as the single best live-action Peter Parker).

Advertisement

Even in animation, we've seen many different interpretations from voice actors across games, TV, and film, portraying Peter as an older man, a newcomer just getting started with his powers, or an established hero. Though there have been many animated "Spider-Man" TV shows, each with their own fans and defenders, one show is usually left out of the conversation — MTV's "Spider-Man: The New Animated Series."

This was a wild experiment. The show starred Neil Patrick Harris as Peter Parker, in a story meant to serve as a continuation of the first "Spider-Man" movie by Sam Raimi. Except it was also a loose adaptation of the then-current "Ultimate Spider-Man" comic books by Brian Michael Bendis, Mark Bagley, Stuart Immonen, and David Lafuente. Those two approaches never quite fit together, and eventually, the show simply deviated too much from Raimi's films — which also just retconned the entire thing in the second film.

Advertisement

The show is arguably best remembered for its bold use of cel-shaded CG animation, unusual at the time in a high-profile cartoon like this, and which looks quite dated today. Still, not only does this cartoon have a very unique look, but there are moments in the short-lived 13-episode cartoon where you can almost draw a line between its visual experimentation and what ultimately became "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."