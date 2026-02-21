This Blade Movie Character Debuted In A Spider-Man Cartoon

When "Blade" was given his first cinematic outing in 1998, he was accompanied by Kris Kristofferson's Abraham Whistler. This mentor character was actually created for the movie, but during its development, Marvel took a liking to Whistler. The company then decided to use him as part of Blade's guest appearance on "Spider-Man: The Animated Series" before he'd even debuted on the big screen, sparking some legal wrangling.

Wesley Snipes' "Blade" was a great comic book movie before they were cool. It debuted at a time when superhero movies looked as if they might have outstayed their welcome. Even the cast of 1997's "Batman & Robin," for instance, knew they had filmed a bomb, and when the film was met with widespread critical opprobrium, it seemed the genre was waning. But "Blade," which bowed the following year, was cool, sleek, and mysterious. The leather-enamored '90s cool that pervaded its aesthetic is one of the few examples of the form that still holds up today. Perhaps because it was combined with a realistically gritty production design, or perhaps because Snipes can never not look kickass in a leather duster and shades. Regardless, "Blade" is still great after all these years and better than every Marvel Cinematic Universe movie ever released.

But it wasn't just the film's aesthetic that made it so good. Aside from Snipes, who seemed born to play the Daywalker, the movie benefited from Kris Kristofferson as Abraham Whistler, a mentor and surrogate father to Snipes' hero who also outfits him with a range of weaponry and effectively acts as the film's "man in the chair." Whistler was a new addition to Blade lore at the time, having been invented by screenwriter David S. Goyer for the project. But this wasn't actually the first time audiences saw the character.