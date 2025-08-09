The 12 Best Marvel And DC Animated Shows, Ranked

Live-action superhero movies may dominate the box office, but there's something to be said about adapting a beloved hero into an animated television series. A 22-episode season (remember those?) allows for a greater variety of stories to be told week to week (instead of waiting years on end to get a sequel). And while Marvel has (somewhat) perfected the idea of a cinematic universe, an animated series can dive into the wilder, often stranger mythos of these characters without getting bogged down in questions like, "Will this alienate a wider audience?"

With that in mind, it's no wonder why there have been so many acclaimed DC and Marvel cartoons over the years. Some might say these animated adaptations are the definitive source for these characters, perfectly translating them into another medium without losing what made them special in the first place. With an equal representation from each of the big names in the world of comics, here are the best Marvel and DC animated shows you've probably already seen but should rewatch just to remember how great they all are.