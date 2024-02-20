Concept Art Teases The Batman Beyond Animated Film That Might Never Happen

Everyone has their Batman, the version of the Caped Crusader that first springs to the forefront of their minds whenever someone utters the name "Bruce Wayne." Typically, your Batman is the one you had as a child first falling in love with the comic book world of Gotham City, and for a generation of people, their Batman was Kevin Conroy. Conroy was the definitive voice of Batman in DC animated television shows, feature films, and video games for over three decades, with many viewing "Batman: The Animated Series" from Bruce Timm and Eric Radomski to be one of the best (if not the best) interpretations of the Dark Knight ever created.

That series concluded in 1995, but spawned numerous spin-offs. One of the most popular and memorable was 1999's "Batman Beyond," a show created and developed by Timm, Paul Dini, and Alan Burnett in a moment of desperation that became the unlikely successor to a beloved series.

Set in the then-distant future of 2019, "Batman Beyond" depicted a new, teenage Batman named Terry McGinnis in a neo-futuristic Gotham City under the tutelage of an aging Bruce Wayne. It's been 25 years since the series first hit the airwaves, but after the success of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" at Sony Animation for Marvel Studios, there were rumblings that Warner Bros.' answer to that film's success was going to be a "Batman Beyond" movie. For fans of the animated "Batman" series, the idea of a "Batman Beyond" feature from one of the production designers behind the "Spider-Verse" films would be a dream come true.

And based on the concept art released today on Twitter/X by Yuhki Demers, that "Batman Beyond" movie looked cool as hell.