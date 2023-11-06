How Marvel Cheated Themselves Out Of The Profits From Blade

Comic book fans in the late 1990s likely recall the ambitious plan by Artisan Entertainment, a then-rising indie film studio, to make a long series of mid-budget films based on Marvel superheroes. Avi Arad, then the CEO of Marvel Entertainment, had overseen a deal that would allow Artisan to make movies with Black Panther, Thor, Deadpool, Ant-Man, Iron Fist, and Morbius, as well as Power Pack, Longshot, and an irreverent dark comedy about Mort the Dead Teenager. The deal was finalized in 2000. In 2003, however, Artisan was acquired by Lionsgate, effectively ending what would have been the ambitiously planned early-2000s mid-budget version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Despite how successful Disney's MCU would become a decade later, Marvel was once considered a non-viable source of film revenue. Indeed, while comic book sales were up across the board in the 1990s, Marvel was struggling to make their characters more visible in the marketplace. Superheroes, judging by the Artisan deal, could be bought for a song.

But interest was clearly growing. A few years before the Artisan deal, in 1998, Marvel proved to be profitable with the release of New Line Cinema's "Blade," an R-rated, techno-inflected, ultra-cool superhero movie about a vampire hunter (Wesley Snipes). "Blade," directed by Steven Norrington, was made for a not-immodest $45 million and would gross over $131 million worldwide. It was an unexpected hit, and many see the success of "Blade" as the earliest proof that superheroes were not a waste of money, two years before "X-Men" solidified their box office potential in 2000.

In the new book "MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios" – written by Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzales, and Gavin Edwards — "Blade" producer Peter Frankfurt, revealed that Marvel didn't predict that. The company took an up-front price on "Blade," rather than sign up for profits based on success. Marvel ultimately made about $20,000.