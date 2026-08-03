Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Marvel Cameos All Have One Thing In Common

This article contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day."

All four of the Tom Holland "Spider-Man" films have brought out Marvel Cinematic Universe guest stars to support Spidey. There was Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) in "Spider-Man: Homecoming," Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) in "Spider-Man: Far From Home," and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) alongside many characters from older "Spider-Man" movies in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" continues the trend, weaving a narrative that's built around different, converging corners of the Marvel Universe. The "Brand New Day" trailers broadcast that Bruce Banner/the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Frank Castle/The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) would be showing up. The movie has a few surprises, too, like Yelena Belova/Black Widow (Florence Pugh), current leader of the New Avengers, who shows up in two scenes. Then, as many fans suspected, Sadie Sink's mystery character is Jean Grey, making "Brand New Day" a backdoor pilot for Marvel's "X-Men" reboot.

From that, it probably sounds like a movie filled with some of the MCU's worst instincts: an unbearable commercial for future movies, and one that banks on you having kept up with previous movies/series with homework-esque diligence. You would think, but somehow "Brand New Day" bucks the trend. Each supporting turn or cameo from another Marvel character is about serving this story, and they come with real dramatic weight. Not a single character crossover feels truly extraneous or like a drag on the movie.

I'll echo /Film's own review of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," which calls it the best of the Holland "Spider-Man" movies and the one that comes the closest to recapturing the Sam Raimi magic. Not even leaning on other Marvel movies for major chunks of its story subtracts from that assessment.