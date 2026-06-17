Spider-Man Faces Off Against The Hulk In Latest Brand New Day Trailer
You'd think that after throwing hands with Thanos, saving the entire multiverse, and making the impossible choice to have his closest friends forget his very existence, the universe would finally give Peter Parker a break. You would be wrong. "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" appears to be living up to its promise as a fresh start for all involved, including the fact that "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" director Destin Daniel Cretton is stepping in for Jon Watts — but not for Tom Holland's Spidey, apparently. Instead, his blank slate mostly involves fending off several new villains (and some returning ones, like Michael Mando's Scorpion), snooping on his former best buds in a depressive haze, and attempting to save New York City from what looks like its biggest threat yet.
It's all in a day's work for our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, as the latest trailer for the upcoming blockbuster teases. With the weeks ticking by as we get closer to the film's theatrical release, Sony Pictures has released another batch of new footage that emphasizes the massive stakes involved in this next adventure. For the first time, Peter is left entirely on his own and forced to contend with something he didn't see coming at all: his own Spider-Man abilities changing and mutating on him for unknown reasons. Add that on top of everything else that's currently fighting for his attention and, yeah, we'd be a little stressed out, too.
You can watch the new trailer above.
The new Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer is teasing its mysterious main villain
Well, that was much more Hulk-centric than previous trailers have been for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" thus far ... but the marketing campaign is still clearly holding a lot back. We've seen the big green guy already, of course, though not in his famously smashy form. When Peter Parker crosses paths with the human-sized Bruce Banner, he's looking for help with the mutations currently taking over his body and changing his spider-based powers in a big way. This footage shows us what happens after the two geniuses link up and the mild-mannered professor veritably Hulks out, for whatever reason.
That appears to be the doing of "Stranger Things" star Sadie Sink and her mysteriously unnamed villain — whom the internet seems to believe will turn out to be the mutant Jean Grey. That's entirely unconfirmed to this point, and the trailer continues to keep her identity close to the vest, but it's very apparent that we're still mostly only seeing first and second-act action. Whatever the rest of the blockbuster has in store, it's safe to assume that Sink's character will play a ginormous role. The glimpse of some unseen presence jumping from one person to another (and who seems to know about Zendaya's MJ, which in turn implies that it knows about Peter's true identity and his forgetting spell from "Spider-Man: No Way Home") raises all sorts of questions, which we'll have to keep mulling over in the days and weeks before the sequel finally releases.
We're in the endgame now, at least. Fans won't have to wait too much longer for all these secrets to be revealed. "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" swings into theaters July 31, 2026.