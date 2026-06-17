Spider-Man Faces Off Against The Hulk In Latest Brand New Day Trailer

You'd think that after throwing hands with Thanos, saving the entire multiverse, and making the impossible choice to have his closest friends forget his very existence, the universe would finally give Peter Parker a break. You would be wrong. "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" appears to be living up to its promise as a fresh start for all involved, including the fact that "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" director Destin Daniel Cretton is stepping in for Jon Watts — but not for Tom Holland's Spidey, apparently. Instead, his blank slate mostly involves fending off several new villains (and some returning ones, like Michael Mando's Scorpion), snooping on his former best buds in a depressive haze, and attempting to save New York City from what looks like its biggest threat yet.

It's all in a day's work for our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, as the latest trailer for the upcoming blockbuster teases. With the weeks ticking by as we get closer to the film's theatrical release, Sony Pictures has released another batch of new footage that emphasizes the massive stakes involved in this next adventure. For the first time, Peter is left entirely on his own and forced to contend with something he didn't see coming at all: his own Spider-Man abilities changing and mutating on him for unknown reasons. Add that on top of everything else that's currently fighting for his attention and, yeah, we'd be a little stressed out, too.

You can watch the new trailer above.