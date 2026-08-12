The X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Kills Off A Major Marvel Hero

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Spoilers for "X-Men '97" Season 2 Episode 9 "Survival of the Fittest" follow.

"X-Men '97" has made it very clear that no X-Man is safe ever since Season 1, Episode 5, "Remember It," when Gambit (A.J. LoCascio) and several other beloved mutants were killed in an attack on Genosha. Season 2 upped the body count even higher with Apocalypse's (Ross Marquand) brutal murder of Magneto (Matthew Waterson).

Gambit has returned this season as Apocalypse's Horseman, Death, but as if to balance the cosmic scales that resurrection now culminates in the loss of another X-Man: Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler (Adrian Hough). In "Survival of the Fittest," the X-Men face a problem on two fronts. Apocalypse's soul resides in Gambit and could wake up at any time. Meanwhile, X-Factor and X-Force have joined to attack the X-Men and eliminate Apocalypse by killing Gambit.

The battle ultimately comes down to Rogue (Lenore Zann), who isn't willing to lose Gambit, her sugah, yet again. Rogue, Nightcrawler, and Beast (George Buza) track down Ship, the Celestial craft which transformed the ancient En Sabah Nur into Apocalypse millennia ago. Rogue's determination intrigues the Celestial Eson (Waterson), who offers power to defeat Apocalypse, but at the cost of her own life. Affirming she'd give "anything" for Gambit, Rogue takes the deal.

Rogue, her absorbing powers amplified by the Celestial, rips Apocalypse's soul from Gambit and imprisons it. She shares a kiss with the now purified Gambit — the kiss they could never have before because of her lethal touch. You'd be forgiven for thinking this was all building up to Rogue's demise, but as her Celestial powers fade away, the bill doesn't come due. Nightcrawler renegotiated the deal with Eson, offering his own life in exchange for Rogue's.