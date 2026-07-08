X-Men '97 Season 2 Delivers The Origin For One Of Marvel's Strongest Villains

This article contains spoilers for "X-Men '97" Season 2, Episodes 3-4, "Rise of Apocalypse Parts I-II."

"X-Men '97" Season 1 ended with half of the team stranded in Egypt circa 3000 BC. There, they met a gray-skinned mutant named En Sabah Nur (Adetokumboh M'Cormack), who they recognized as a young version of Apocalypse (Ross Marquand). A cyborg with the mutant ability to control his molecular structure, Apocalypse can shapeshift, grow into a giant, make his limbs into weapons, and much more. He's the apex of human evolution and wishes to cull those he deems weak.

Marvel fans know that Apocalypse, one of the first mutants, traces his roots to Egypt. In 1996 (the height of '90s X-Mania), the comic "The Rise of Apocalypse" by Terry Kavanagh and Adam Pollina chronicled his early days. However, that comic arrived when the classic "X-Men: The Animated Series" was completing its run.

When I attended the premiere of "X-Men '97" Season 2 at the Tribeca Film Festival to review the season, Larry Houston, director of "X-Men" and an executive producer on "X-Men '97," explained:

"I think ['X-Men '97' has] the advantage that we didn't have in the '90s because when we did the Apocalypse stories, all of that backstory didn't really exist. So we had to dance around exactly his origin."

Apocalypse's 1980s appearances during "X-Factor" by Louise & Walt Simonson established he was an ancient mutant, but his exact beginnings remained mysterious.

Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics

"X-Men: The Animated Series" likewise portrayed Apocalypse as immortal. In his debut episode, "The Cure," he muses: "I know more of this world than you can even dream. That is why I must destroy it!" Only now does "X-Men '97" reveal the animated Apocalypse's full origin.