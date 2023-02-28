Ant-Man 3 Director Just Revealed The Identities Of The [REDACTED] From Mid-Credits Scene

Interestingly, it's possible these specific versions of Kang will never show up in the MCU again. Peyton Reed teased as much, telling ET Online they might not be the "prime" variants of Kang that appear in future movies. "Maybe they're variants of those versions," he added.

Ultimately, Reed said the goal of this mid-credits scene was to begin to explore the "political aspect of how the Kangs relate to each other," which he believed has strong potential for the MCU's Phase Five. Judging from his statement, we have a lot more to look forward to from Jonathan Majors' character(s).

We're yet to hear if Marvel Studios plans to make a fourth "Ant-Man" film ... but at least we know it's not the end for Kang the Conqueror. We do know that a "Fantastic Four" film is in the making, so perhaps some variant of Kang will face off with Marvel's First Family in the movie (as he's done before in the comics). Failing that, of course, there's still "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" to look forward to in 2025!

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is now playing in theaters.