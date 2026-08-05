X-Men '97 Season 2 Gives Marvel Fans The Reunion They've Been Waiting For

Spoilers ahead for "X-Men '97" Season 2, Episode 8, "The Dead Man's Hand."

Previously, on "X-Men" (couldn't resist), X-Force entered Apocalypse's (Ross Marquand) base and found the villain himself dead and decayed. In the latest episode, they link up with the X-Men and bring evidence of who the killer was: a burnt Queen of Hearts card, because Apocalypse has brought Gambit (A.J. LoCascio) back to life as Death, a Horseman potentially stronger than Apocalypse himself.

Marvel fans have been waiting for this moment ever since Gambit died back in Season 1's "Remember It," leaving his chére Rogue (Lenore Zann) to mourn. I'd expected this story would play out like, to use a Marvel comparison, when Bucky Barnes came back as the Winter Soldier. Gambit would return completely under Apocalypse's control, with no memory of himself or Rogue, and she would have to remind Remy LeBeau who he is. But "X-Men '97" zigged where I would've zagged, and Rogue and Gambit's reunion is stronger for it.

Gambit is still on Rogue's mind. She has a dream of their last night in Genosha together, only she dances with Remy instead of Magneto this time. (Note how, in Rogue's dream, she's able to touch and kiss Remy without harming him). Then, Gambit appears in his Death form, frightening her awake. After Rogue wakes up, the X-Men are playing Gambit's game, poker.

Meanwhile, Gambit (whose energy-charged cards now bend people to his darkened will) turns his old friends at the Thieves and Assassins' Guilds into an army — and there's a reason he chooses them. Death is still basically the person that Gambit was, only now evil. Remy talks the same, he's got the same charm, and he's still utterly in love with Rogue. His goal? To ensure death never tears them apart again.