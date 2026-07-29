X-Men '97 Season 2 Teases A Villain Even Stronger Than Apocalypse

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "X-Men '97" Season 2 Episode 7, "Strange Land, Savage Heart."

"X-Men '97" changed forever when Remy LeBeau/Gambit (A. J. LoCascio) met his end in Season 1 Episode 5, "Remember It." But Marvel fans knew that still probably wasn't the last hand Gambit had to play.

In the "X-Men" comics, Gambit spent a brief time as a Horseman of Apocalypse. The "X-Men" Season 1 finale "Tolerance Is Extinction" teased this would happen to the animated Gambit too, as did merchandise for "X-Men '97" Season 2 that showed an undead Gambit.

This prediction came to pass at the end of "X-Men '97" Season 2 Episode 6, "Danger.exe." Apocalypse, with some Dr. Frankenstein-esque lightning, resurrected Gambit. Gambit's playing cards transformed into a deck of tarot to reflect that Remy LeBeau is no longer Gambit, but rather Apocalypse's Horseman, Death. I'd been expecting that Death would be a loyal enforcer of Apocalypse, but the latest episode's ending complicated that.

X-Force, who we last saw back in Episode 2, "A Force to be Reckoned With," finally track Apocalypse to the lab where he resurrected Gambit. But once they get inside, they see he's already dead; Apocalypse is just a withered corpse, and there's one obvious suspect for who killed him.

When Gambit became Death in the comics, his explosive touch was altered into a "Death Charge" that could disintegrate living matter. That's a plausible explanation for why Apocalypse's fresh corpse looks so decrepit. Did Apocalypse just hoist his own petard by bringing an enemy back to life and expecting him to be a servant? Or is it not all as it appears to be?