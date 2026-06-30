X-Men '97 Merch Spoils The Return Of A Dead Marvel Character (With A Twist)

Potential spoilers for "X-Men '97" follow.

The jaw-dropping fifth episode of "X-Men '97" Season 1, "Remember It," killed off the fan-favorite X-Man Gambit/Remy LeBeau (A. J. LoCascio). Gambit gave his life to destroy a giant Sentinel laying waste to Genosha, saving several mutants, including his beloved Rogue (Lenore Zann).

The 1992 "X-Men" cartoon made Gambit (who had only debuted in the comics in 1990) into an essential team member for a generation of X-Fans. He was beloved for his Cajun accent, sharp wit, explosive card-throwing skills, and will-they-won't-they dynamic with Rogue. But almost no one really dies for good in the Marvel universe, even someone dead and buried with a funeral like Gambit had.

His return, though, will come with a cost. "X-Men '97" Season 1 ended with Apocalypse (Ross Marquand) standing in the ruins of Genosha, holding one of Gambit's seared playing cards. "So much pain, my children. So much ... death," he observed. That's a pointed word choice, one foreshadowing an adaptation of the comic "Blood of Apocalypse, where Apocalypse remade Gambit into his Horseman, Death.

The "X-Men '97" Season 2 trailer opens with a mournful Rogue remembering Gambit and his death, priming viewers to remember. The marketing, though, has held back on Gambit-as-Death ... except for the art on a Hot Topic t-shirt. The listing now redirects away, but sample screenshots below:

Static Media