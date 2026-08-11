The Perfect Sci-Fi Movie For Fans Who Didn't Like Jurassic Park

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In terms of beloved science fiction movies, it's hard to find one more roundly beloved than "Jurassic Park." Directed by the legendary Steven Spielberg, every dinosaur movie that has come since has had to live in its shadow, which is probably why there are so few studio-produced dinosaur movies outside of this franchise. To put my cards on the table, it's literally my favorite movie of all time. I love it more than most anything else mankind has ever created, even outside the confines of film.

Spielberg's "Jurassic Park" was a box office smash that changed movies forever. More than 30 years removed, for most people, it stands the test of time. This is all a very long way of saying that it's difficult to imagine someone not liking this movie. That said, nothing in the realm of cinema is universal. So, let's imagine for a second that someone queued up this much-hailed cinematic classic in the hopes of watching a movie filled with dinosaurs that they would like as much as everyone else.

Unfortunately, once the credits roll, said individual, such as you, dear reader, was not impressed. You didn't like "Jurassic Park." What then? Surely the realm of sci-fi has something to offer viewers who want something cut from this cloth to scratch a similar itch. Indeed it does, and that thing is "Primitive War," the greatest non-"Jurassic Park" dinosaur movie ever made.

Directed by Luke Sparke and released in 2025, the movie is nothing like "JP" aside from the fact that it has dinosaurs in it. My assumption is that anyone who watched Spielberg's 1993 classic wanted to enjoy a blockbuster with prehistoric creatures involved. If that didn't do it, Sparke's absolutely bonkers bit of popcorn cinema may well do the trick.