Why Jurassic Park Author Michael Crichton Didn't Write The Script Used For The Movie

Michael Crichton is, by some measures, one of the most successful writers of all time. Not only were many of his books themselves massive hits, but oftentimes, they were turned into hits movies and TV shows. Crichton even had the number one show, movie, and book at the same time. That's impressive. He also penned the scripts for several movies in his day. Yet, he didn't pen the final script for 1993's "Jurassic Park," the biggest movie ever made based on one of his books.

Crichton wrote "Jurassic Park" first as a movie before turning it into a book. That book quickly grabbed Hollywood's attention, with a bidding war ensuing over the rights to turn it into a movie. In the end, Steven Spielberg and Universal Pictures won out, with Crichton collaborating with the "E.T." filmmaker to help turn his book into a major motion picture.

In Don Shay and Jody Duncan's official "The Making of Jurassic Park" book, Crichton explained the process of writing the initial script for the movie. "I knew it was going to be a very difficult picture to make," Crichton said. "Steven is arguably the most experienced and most successful director of these kinds of movies." The book itself was far too big to adapt directly, so it needed to be compressed. Spielberg explained what he liked best and least about the book, with Crichton scaling his novel down. A few weeks after the book was published and became a best seller, he turned in his first draft of the script. The only problem? It wasn't very good. As Crichton explained...