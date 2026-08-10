House Of The Dragon Season 3's Big Death Proves George R.R. Martin Right

Warning: Dragon-sized spoilers follow for the "House of the Dragon" Season 3 finale.

There may be no such thing as happy endings in the world of Westeros, but some fates are worse than others in "House of the Dragon." Season 3 alone has racked up quite the body count and emphasized the cost of needless war, from Prince Jacaerys (Harry Collett) in the season-opening Battle of the Gullet to the unceremonious death of Fabien Frankel's Criston Cole just a few weeks ago. For others, however, we knew the writing was on the wall — and Episode 8 saves its most heartbreaking death for last.

The finale says one last goodbye to the doomed dreamer Queen Helaena (Phia Saban), who tragically throws herself out a window and ends her life impaled on the spiked moat surrounding the castle keep of Maegor's Holdfast. It's a horrific turn of events that's transposed almost directly from the pages of "Fire & Blood," though the circumstances surrounding it have been completely altered. Of course, we knew this was coming because author George R.R. Martin spoiled it himself almost two full years ago, criticizing co-creator Ryan Condal's Season 3 outline for changing Helaena's motivations and essentially having her kill herself for no reason at all.

While the finale does go out of its way to provide a fair amount of reasoning behind this drastic act, Helaena's death unfortunately proves Martin's point nonetheless. Try as it might, Episode 8 can't fully give this sequence the weight it truly deserves. What we're left with is an unbelievable downer of an ending and the nagging sense that we're left with yet another missed opportunity in "House of the Dragon."