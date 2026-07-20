Did House Of The Dragon Season 3 Set Up One Of The Book's Most Mysterious Deaths?

Spoilers ahead for "House of the Dragon" Season 3, Episode 5, and the book "Fire & Blood."

Helaena Targaryen (Phia Saban) is quite the enigma. The introverted former queen may come across as eccentric or even neurodivergent, but in truth, she appears to have prophetic skills, having already "spoiled" major future events on "House of the Dragon." Likewise, though she may not show up that often, she's been at the center of several important moments on the series, including the brutal Blood & Cheese murder. Now, in "House of the Dragon" Season 3, Helaena and her mother, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), are prisoners inside King's Landing as a result of Alicent making a deal with Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) in exchange for Helaena's safety.

As if being a prisoner in her own home (one now occupied by another family) wasn't enough, it turns out that Helaena is currently pregnant. This prompts Alicent to immediately try and terminate the pregnancy in Season 3, Episode 5, much to Helaena's anger. The baby, of course, would be a threat to both sides of the Dance of the Dragons, so it makes sense that Alicent wouldn't want Helaena to carry them to term. And yet, Helaena has already lost one child due to a horrible act.

Then, near the end of this episode, Alicent tries to arrange for her and Helaena to escape King's Landing. The latter, however, is fixated on the moon, which she stares at in the middle of the night from her room. In her desperation to look outside, though, Helena also comes dangerously close to jumping out her window. It's a foreboding turn of events that very much feels like it's setting up her death, which is itself rather mysterious in George R.R. Martin's source material, "Fire & Blood."