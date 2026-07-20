Did House Of The Dragon Season 3 Set Up One Of The Book's Most Mysterious Deaths?
Spoilers ahead for "House of the Dragon" Season 3, Episode 5, and the book "Fire & Blood."
Helaena Targaryen (Phia Saban) is quite the enigma. The introverted former queen may come across as eccentric or even neurodivergent, but in truth, she appears to have prophetic skills, having already "spoiled" major future events on "House of the Dragon." Likewise, though she may not show up that often, she's been at the center of several important moments on the series, including the brutal Blood & Cheese murder. Now, in "House of the Dragon" Season 3, Helaena and her mother, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), are prisoners inside King's Landing as a result of Alicent making a deal with Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) in exchange for Helaena's safety.
As if being a prisoner in her own home (one now occupied by another family) wasn't enough, it turns out that Helaena is currently pregnant. This prompts Alicent to immediately try and terminate the pregnancy in Season 3, Episode 5, much to Helaena's anger. The baby, of course, would be a threat to both sides of the Dance of the Dragons, so it makes sense that Alicent wouldn't want Helaena to carry them to term. And yet, Helaena has already lost one child due to a horrible act.
Then, near the end of this episode, Alicent tries to arrange for her and Helaena to escape King's Landing. The latter, however, is fixated on the moon, which she stares at in the middle of the night from her room. In her desperation to look outside, though, Helena also comes dangerously close to jumping out her window. It's a foreboding turn of events that very much feels like it's setting up her death, which is itself rather mysterious in George R.R. Martin's source material, "Fire & Blood."
Helaena's death may play out differently in House of the Dragon
In George R. R. Martin's book "Fire & Blood," Helaena ultimately jumps out the window of her room in Maegor's Holdfast and gets impaled on the spikes below. Why does she elect to die this way? It's pretty unclear and makes for one of the most cryptic deaths in the book. Yes, Helaena dies shortly after her uncle/brother-in-law Daemon (Matt Smith in "House of the Dragon") falls at the Battle Above the Gods Eye in the novel, but she doesn't seem particularly close to him before that.
Alternatively, it's feasible that Helaena's pregnancy will be tied directly to her death on "House of the Dragon." In "Fire & Blood," you see, Helaena's third child has already been born by the time Rhaenyra takes over King's Landing, but the child is brutally killed by a mob outside the city shortly after. As it stands, "House of the Dragon" is unlikely to keep that disturbing moment, at least based on the way it toned down the Blood & Cheese murder. Nevertheless, this child could easily play a role in Helaena's demise.
Not convinced? Throughout the latest episode of Season 3, we see that Helaena is firmly opposed to terminating her pregnancy. It makes sense, too, given that, again, she's already lost one child. On top of that, her husband-brother, Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney), can no longer have children due to the severe injuries he suffered in battle back in Season 2. As such, the show is framing her pregnancy as being deeply important to Helaena, enough so that it may have other terrible consequences if it ends badly. And seeing as "House of the Dragon" has depicted horrific miscarriages in the past, it might well do so again.