How Disney's CEO Feels About The Mandalorian & Grogu And Moana Flopping At The Box Office

Disney has had some massive success stories this year, with "Toy Story 5" ranking as one of the biggest hits of 2026. But the House of Mouse has also had some massive misfires. This includes the latest "Star Wars" adventure "The Mandalorian and Grogu" and the live-action "Moana," which flopped at the box office in July in spectacular fashion. So, how does Disney's CEO feel about these flops?

In Disney's recent quarter three earnings call, CEO Josh D'Amaro, who replaced Bob Iger earlier this year, addressed the failures of both of these massive franchise titles. While he admitted that they didn't meet expectations at the box office, he did have a positive spin on the situation:

"Even when our franchise films don't meet our box office expectations, as with the 'Mandalorian and Grogu' and the live-action 'Moana,' our investments in these core properties fuel other parts of our company. 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' drove healthy growth in retail sales for the 'Star Wars' franchise and drew guests to the updated Millennium Falcon attraction at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, and led to significant engagement in gaming as well. And the live-action 'Moana' is expected to be a strong title on Disney+, building on the success of the original film, which is one of the most-streamed movies of all time."

Director Jon Favreau's "The Mandalorian and Grogu" set an unwanted box office record for "Star Wars," becoming the lowest-grossing, live-action entry in the franchise to date with just $345 million worldwide. As for director Thomas Kail's "Moana," it's still in theaters but against a hulking $250 million budget, it's made just $263 million to date and is fading fast. Neither are even close to the result Disney had been hoping for.