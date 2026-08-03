Ryan Gosling's Ghost Rider Movie To Feature Key Marvel Villain, Eyes Bond Girl As Love Interest
From Ryan Gosling's lips to Kevin Feige's ears. For years, Gosling has made it known that he would like to play Marvel's Ghost Rider, specifically, the Johnny Blaze version portrayed by a wild-eyed Nicolas Cage in 2007's "Ghost Rider" and "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance" (a truly bewildering sequel that left folks stupefied upon its premiere at the 2011 Butt-Numb-A-Thon). Now, on the heels of the actor's big success with "Project Hail Mary," Feige and the other minds behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe are making his wish come true. And unlike Mahershala Ali's "Blade" reboot (may its memory be a blessing), it appears the House of Ideas has no intent of letting this one go careening off the rails.
According to The InSneider, the wheels are already spinning on "Ghost Rider" following its official unveiling at the 2026 San Diego Comic-Con. Indeed, although the film apparently isn't "actively" casting just yet, Rosamund Pike is already said to be a top pick to play the love interest to Gosling's cursed, flamed-headed motorcyclist. Notably, Eva Mendes (who, by pure coincidence, is married to Gosling) portrayed Blaze's news reporter ex-girlfriend Roxanne Simpson in 2007's "Ghost Rider." However, for the time being, it's unclear if Pike would be playing that role or another character entirely. Regardless, the Oscar-nominated "Gone Girl" and "Saltburn" star (who actually made her feature film debut in 2002's James Bond flick "Die Another Day") is always a welcome presence.
As for the film's big bad? That, too, is unknown for the moment, though Sacha Baron Cohen is supposedly lined up to co-star as Mephisto. The demonic villain, who was brought to life by Peter Fonda in 2007's "Ghost Rider," previously, if somewhat quietly, made his long-awaited MCU debut in the Disney+ series "Ironheart," as it were.
Ryan Gosling's Ghost Rider may appear in the MCU ahead of his solo movie
Marvel Studios' "Ghost Rider" will reunite Ryan Gosling with director Shawn Levy, with the pair having only just collaborated on the upcoming "Star Wars: Starfighter." Levy himself is very much a populist filmmaker, and while I won't go to the mattresses to defend him (his best movie might still be "Real Steel"), there's no denying he knows how to deliver a crowd-pleaser. In fact, he's already done that once before for the MCU, having helmed 2024's mega-hit "Deadpool & Wolverine." One can only hope that Levy draws from his experience as a director/executive producer on "Stranger Things" for the horror-centric Ghost Rider.
At the very least, Levy's "Ghost Rider," like "Deadpool & Wolverine," looks to feature a fair amount of on-location photography, with filming apparently slated to occur in California, Nevada, and Oregon. What's more, Gosling will, it seems, make his MCU debut in "Avengers: Secret Wars" roughly a year before starring in his own solo vehicle. The latter, which will serve as both a direct follow-up to this December's "Avengers: Doomsday" and the finale to Marvel Studios' Multiverse Saga, will be the only Marvel movie premiering in 2027, so it's clearly going to lay a lot of foundation for whatever comes next.
If nothing else, that leaves plenty of time for those who haven't to watch "Ironheart" and get a taste of Sacha Baron Cohen's Mephisto. For our money, you might be surprised by just how good the "Borat" star is as the sly devil, having abandoned his creaky comedy shtick. Also, assuming Rosamund Pike signs on, "Ghost Rider" will reunite her and Cohen after this year's critically-derided Netflix comedy "Ladies First," so, uh, there's that.
"Ghost Rider" will hit theaters in 2028.