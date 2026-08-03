Ryan Gosling's Ghost Rider Movie To Feature Key Marvel Villain, Eyes Bond Girl As Love Interest

From Ryan Gosling's lips to Kevin Feige's ears. For years, Gosling has made it known that he would like to play Marvel's Ghost Rider, specifically, the Johnny Blaze version portrayed by a wild-eyed Nicolas Cage in 2007's "Ghost Rider" and "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance" (a truly bewildering sequel that left folks stupefied upon its premiere at the 2011 Butt-Numb-A-Thon). Now, on the heels of the actor's big success with "Project Hail Mary," Feige and the other minds behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe are making his wish come true. And unlike Mahershala Ali's "Blade" reboot (may its memory be a blessing), it appears the House of Ideas has no intent of letting this one go careening off the rails.

According to The InSneider, the wheels are already spinning on "Ghost Rider" following its official unveiling at the 2026 San Diego Comic-Con. Indeed, although the film apparently isn't "actively" casting just yet, Rosamund Pike is already said to be a top pick to play the love interest to Gosling's cursed, flamed-headed motorcyclist. Notably, Eva Mendes (who, by pure coincidence, is married to Gosling) portrayed Blaze's news reporter ex-girlfriend Roxanne Simpson in 2007's "Ghost Rider." However, for the time being, it's unclear if Pike would be playing that role or another character entirely. Regardless, the Oscar-nominated "Gone Girl" and "Saltburn" star (who actually made her feature film debut in 2002's James Bond flick "Die Another Day") is always a welcome presence.

As for the film's big bad? That, too, is unknown for the moment, though Sacha Baron Cohen is supposedly lined up to co-star as Mephisto. The demonic villain, who was brought to life by Peter Fonda in 2007's "Ghost Rider," previously, if somewhat quietly, made his long-awaited MCU debut in the Disney+ series "Ironheart," as it were.