Ryan Gosling's Ghost Rider Movie Needs To Avoid One Common Marvel Mistake To Work

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a new face (er, flaming skull). At San Diego Comic-Con 2026, it was confirmed that Ryan Gosling will star as Ghost Rider in a film directed by Shawn Levy, set for a 2028 release.

In Marvel Comics, there are several iterations of Ghost Rider, from cursed motorcycle stuntman Johnny Blaze, to Johnny's half-brother Danny Ketch, to high school student Robbie Reyes (who rides in a flaming muscle car). Nicolas Cage previously played Johnny Blaze in two "Ghost Rider" films ("Ghost Rider" and "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance") while Gabriel Luna played Robbie in Season 4 of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

All the Ghost Riders have the same basic gist: a mortal man bonded to a demon who at night lets loose as the Ghost Rider. With a skull wreathed in hellfire and a motor vehicle of choice, Ghost Rider prowls the night to punish the wicked. One of his trademark weapons is the "penance stare," where by locking eyes with someone he can make them feel the soul-searing pain of all their sins.

Johnny Blaze Ghost Rider, created in 1972 by writers Gary Friedrich & Roy Thomas with artist Mike Ploog, was part of the wave of early '70s Marvel horror characters like Blade, Werewolf by Night, etc. The Comics Code Authority, which had banned werewolves and vampires from comic books since its institution in 1954, was loosening during the 70s and Marvel's embrace of horror was part of that.

As Marvel Studios adapts Ghost Rider, they would do well to remember he's a horror character, a brutal enforcer of justice, and has a haunted past. Most Marvel heroes love to throw out ironic quips, but we don't need such humor coming from Ghost Rider's fiery mouth.