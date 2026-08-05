This Tense '90s HBO Movie Was Based On A Beloved Cold War Thriller Book

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In 1990, HBO adapted William Prochnau's 1983 novel "Trinity's Child" for a TV movie that served as a reminder of just how quickly the world can descend into nuclear chaos. Unlike many other movies about Nuclear apocalypse, however, "By Dawn's Early Light" has been largely forgotten.

There's nothing more indicative of the way in which the concept of nuclear destruction became almost banal during the Cold War than the term "nuclear exchange." Incinerating the entire planet in a thermonuclear catastrophe had never sounded so dull. But not everybody was lulled into apathy by such terms. In fact, many artists made significant efforts to remind the stupefied populace of just how destructive an "exchange" would be. For many, the infamously disturbing TV movie "Threads" remains the most memorable example. But there are multiple others, from Nicholas Meyer's "The Day After" to the horrific BBC mockumentary "The War Game."

It wasn't just films, either. In 1958, author Peter George warned of how easily the doctrine of so-called mutually assured destruction (MAD) could lead to armageddon with his book "Red Alert." Eugene Burdick followed suit in 1962 with "Fail Safe," which was adapted for a 1964 film of the same name and later turned into a 2000s TV play starring Sam Elliott and Noah Wyle. Then, there's Prochnau's "Trinity's Child," which similarly dramatized a rapid descent into nuclear war. Like Burdick's book, "Trinity's Child" was adapted for the screen as "By Dawn's Early Light," an HBO original movie that aired one year after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1990.