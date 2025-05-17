The Horrific BBC Mockumentary Banned From TV By The UK Government

Between April 13 and May 3, 1966, "The War Game" was shown at the National Theatre in London before debuting in a handful of festivals. It even won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature the following year. But it wasn't shown on TV until July 31, 1985 — almost two decades after it was made... for TV. The ostensible reason for such a delay was that the BBC had deemed Peter Watkins' docudrama simply too upsetting for general audiences. But it seems there was more to it.

A 2016 study published in the Journal of British Cinema and Television (via Edinburgh University Press) describes an in-depth investigation into film's initial banning. Author John R. Cook noted how there had long been suspicions that the BBC made their decision to pull "The War Game" under pressure from the government of the time. The theory goes that authorities feared Watkins' docudrama might induce a sort of panic among the masses, and Cook tries to prove as much by looking at previously classified Cabinet Office papers, ultimately surmising that "TV censorship of 'The War Game' involved a complex interaction between civil servants in Whitehall, government ministers, including Prime Minister Harold Wilson himself, the Director-General of the BBC and the Chairman of the BBC Board of Governors." As such, Cook claims that "The War Game" and its controversial debut (or non-debut) "raises disturbing questions both about the limits of the BBC's professed liberalism of the 1960s and about the true extent of its much-vaunted independence from government." It should be noted, however, that the BBC maintained that while government officials were shown the film, their comments had nothing to do with the broadcaster's decision to pull "The War Game."

Much like "Threads," the apocalyptic nightmare that shook Britain to its core in the '80s, "The War Game" showed an unprecedented lack of restraint in its depiction of nuclear war. But that was the point. Watkins claimed to be concerned with "help[ing] people break the silence in the media on the nuclear arms race." In a larger sense, though, "The War Game" was an attempt to remind people of just what nuclear war meant. The thought of a world blackened by thermonuclear disaster resided in the back of an entire generation's collective consciousness, to the extent that it was at once an unthinkably terrifying prospect and almost a cliché, sapped of much of its actual meaning simply due to the fact it had loomed for so long. "The War Game" likely would have jolted everybody back to reality in a way that the BBC and the U.K. government evidently felt to be counterproductive.

To Watkins, merely showing the film to senior members of government already constituted a violation of the BBC's own Charter of Independence, and that's to say nothing of actually pulling the program from the schedule. Others, such as the University of Sussex's Dr. Alban Webb (via the BBC) argue that the BBC "saw itself as a custodian of the best interests of the nation, which in this case it judged to mean not panicking the public about the hopelessness of our survival in a nuclear war." If being the custodians of the nation's best interests means consulting the government on anything that might cause upset, however, you wonder why the broadcaster made so much of its "independence" in the first place.

