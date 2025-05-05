The Infamously Disturbing TV Movie With A Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

A drama that's more horrific than most horror films, the TV movie begins as a quintessential British kitchen sink drama, following the lives of everyday residents of the city of Sheffield in South Yorkshire. We meet Karen Meagher's Ruth Beckett and Reece Dinsdale's Jimmy Kemp, a young couple who are suddenly faced with an unplanned pregnancy. We get a glimpse of their lives at home with their families and see them preparing a new flat in which they plan to start their own new family. We see the quotidian details of the town itself, all shot in a style not dissimilar to a documentary, which isn't surprising considering director Mick Jackson originally came from that world.

There's a sense of a looming disaster as the everyday scenes of Sheffield are punctuated by news reports about a growing crisis between the United States and the Soviet Union, interspersed with ominous on-screen text that lists nearby military targets in South Yorkshire. It all points towards some sort of catastrophe, but such a thing feels unthinkable because "Threads" does such a convincing job of depicting a realistic middle England. All the while the forthcoming disaster is being telegraphed, it feels as though the film couldn't possibly abandon its kitchen sink sensibilities. But that's the point.

Just as the citizens of Sheffield feel so far removed from the geopolitical machinations that eventually led to their demise, we as the viewers feel similarly lulled into a false sense of security by the comforting humdrum of everyday life in South Yorkshire. When the film does make the switch, however, it transmogrifies into something else entirely.

Jackson somehow manages to depict the nuclear attack outside of Sheffield in just as realistic a way as he does the pre-attack scenes. When the bomb drops, there are no dodgy effects shots that take you out of the experience, just nauseating terror which doesn't let up for the entire rest of the movie. "Threads" showcases the results of the Soviet Union's attack in stark detail and we can't help but watch as the everyday people we were introduced to in the film's first half are either obliterated or wither away over the course of weeks, months, and ultimately years, as Britain endures a nuclear winter that turns it into nothing short of a scorched hellscape. The fact that the realism Jackson establishes from the outset never disappears is what makes "Threads" so distressing, especially as we see Ruth Beckett's gradual disintegration over the course of a decade. As such, it's not an exaggeration to call "Threads" an apocalyptic nightmare that shook Britain to its core.