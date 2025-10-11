12 Best Movies About Nuclear Apocalypse, Ranked By Doom

The Glasnost era was supposed to sap moviegoers' interest in nuclear war dramas and thrillers, but, in the spring of 1990, folks nevertheless lined up for the rogue Russian submarine actioner "The Hunt for Red October." Mostly, though, action filmmakers adapted to the changing world by making hostage-taking terrorists the bad guys (and not always in a culturally sensitive manner), while dealing with the threat of nuclear war as an advanced tech mishap. Still, people love submarine movies.

Fortunately for these fans, director Tony Scott and screenwriter Michael Schiffler were paying attention to the news in the mid-1990s when they crafted the taut-as-hell "Crimson Tide" (one of Scott's very best movies). They used their imaginations to believably expand the First Russo-Chechen War into a full-on Russian Civil War where an ultranationalist leader is able to take control of a nuclear missile instillation. This thrusts the men of the USS Alabama out to sea, where they have orders to launch a preemptive nuclear strike if the Russian leader begins fueling his missiles. These orders are given, but as the ship prepares to fire, another order comes in. Alas, an attack on the Alabama damages the ship's radio, so they are left with an incomplete order. This incites a battle of wills between Captain Frank Ramsey (Gene Hackman) and his XO Ron Hunter (Denzel Washington); the former wants to follow the first order, while the latter demands they wait for confirmation on the second order — because if that order is to stand down, they'll be starting World War III for no reason.

Hackman and Washington are on their A-plus games, but, in today's conflict-heavy times, the thought of a mistaken launch that could hasten armageddon gives the film its sobering center. (Jeremy Smith)