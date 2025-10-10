House Of Dynamite's Ending Will Infuriate A Lot Of People – But It's The Best Possible Choice

Warning: this article will contain spoilers for "A House of Dynamite."

Kathryn Bigelow's new film "A House of Dynamite" is a terse tryptic of tense tales that all cover the same time frame. It takes place on the morning when an unknown foreign entity launches a nuclear missile from somewhere unknown. In the time it takes for the missile to sail toward the United States, audiences see the White House situation room, a distant army base, various politicians and experts, and the president himself responding to the crisis. The film's first 35 minutes or so sees what the emergency looks like at the White House, mostly seen through the eyes of senior staff member Olivia Walker (Rebecca Ferguson). Panic mounts as they realize that the nuclear missile is headed straight for Chicago, and it will be very, very difficult to shoot it down. The man in charge of the missile defense station in Alaska is Daniel Gonzalez (Anthony Ramos) who started the day stressed.

The second portion of the movie follows mostly and a high-ranking STRATCOM officer (Tracy Letts) and a low-ranking security officer (Gabriel Basso) as they think about the situation tactically. No one knows who launched the missile, nor whom to retaliate against. The third portion follows the President (Idris Elba), who is ill-prepared to make a life-or-death decision on the matter, as it could literally mean the fate of the world.

All three portions of the film, however, end a mere seconds before the missile strikes. Did the missile go off? What would the aftermath be? "A House of Dynamite" leaves the audience in a state of flux, free-floating within the unbroken tension. Bigelow deliberately doesn't let the story resolve. Some may find that aggravating, of course, but the unresolved ending reveals what "A House of Dynamite" is really about ... and it's very bleak: our processes, no matter how polished, cannot prevent the inevitable wholesale destruction of the world.