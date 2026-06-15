Sam Elliott And Noah Wyle Crossed Paths In This Eerie 2000s TV Play With An A-List Cast

Both Sam Elliott and Noah Wyle are enjoying a late career resurgence thanks to their roles in two of the most popular shows on TV. Elliott was cast in Season 2 of Taylor Sheridan's oil drama "Landman," in which he plays the father of Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy Norris. Meanwhile, following his 2005 departure from "ER," Wyle has been catapulted back into the spotlight via his portrayal of Dr. Michael Robinavitch on HBO Max's "The Pitt."

Prior to all of that, Wyle and Elliott actually crossed paths when they appeared in the live TV play "Fail Safe." The chilling tale of a Cold War crisis debuted on CBS in 2000 and was notable for being the first feature-length production to be broadcast live in 39 years (per Variety). It also had an incredible cast.

There's an whole sub-genre of films and TV shows designed to remind audiences of the existential threat posed by nuclear weapons. With the Cold War making Mutually Assured Destruction an ever-present feature of mid-20th Century life, the real danger of nuclear war became a sort of ambient threat with which people learned to live. Projects such as the horrific BBC mockumentary "The War Game," "Threads," "When the Wind Blows," "The Day After," and "War Games" were designed to snap them out of it.

While it might not be mentioned as often, "Fail Safe" belongs to this same oeuvre, and shares a lot in common with Kathryn Bigelow's nuclear war thriller "A House of Dynamite," which told an anxiety-inducing tale of a mystery missile being launched at the United States. The 2000 CBS play tells a similar story of a U.S. bomber accidentally ordered to drop a nuclear bomb on Moscow while authorities on the ground scramble to avoid all-out nuclear devastation.