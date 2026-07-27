Marvel Boss Responds To Biggest Doctor Doom Concern Ahead Of Avengers: Doomsday

You'd have to search far and wide to find fans who didn't love how the Infinity Saga, centered on the threat of the Mad Titan Thanos, ultimately came together and reached a satisfying conclusion in "Avengers: Endgame" — and they have a fairly obvious bone to pick with how Marvel Studios is approaching its next major threat. Technically speaking, Thanos had been teased since the first scene of 2012's "The Avengers" and subsequently threaded throughout several of the films that followed in the lead-up to "Infinity War." By contrast, Robert Downey, Jr.'s eponymous villain in "Avengers: Doomsday" has had exactly one tease in the end-credits sequence of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps."

See the issue?

While fans have been vocal online about the relative lack of buildup to "Doomsday," don't count Kevin Feige among that camp. Soon after the studio's buzzy panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con concluded (in which Ryan Gosling's Ghost Rider was confirmed, along with David Jonsson as our new T'Challa in "Black Panther 3"), Marvel's head honcho spoke with media personality Brandon Davis about this pressing concern and how he feels about this controversy. According to Feige, the Thanos of it all has been somewhat blown out of proportion over time. As he explained:

"The 'Thanos build-up' has built up in people's heads over the years. He sat on a chair [in 'The Avengers']. He put on a gauntlet and said, 'I'll do it myself' [in 'Age of Ultron']. And he yelled at [Lee Pace's] Ronin [in 'Guardians of the Galaxy']. I remember the memes making fun of Thanos for just sitting in a chair."

Feige's not wrong about the revisionist history that's since taken hold ... and he has a perfect response on how "Doomsday" will introduce us to its big bad.