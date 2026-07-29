Tony Review: Matt Johnson Makes A Tasty Anthony Bourdain Biopic From Very Familiar Ingredients

Stop me if you've heard this one before: a precocious, talented, and arrogant young person thinks they have a way to coast through life, only to discover that the world is infinitely more nuanced than they initially thought, and maturity is a virtue. In a general sense, I've just described the coming of age story, also known in literary circles as a Bildungsroman. "Tony," the biopic about the late celebrity chef and raconteur Anthony Bourdain, sees director/co-writer Matt Johnson put a hat on a hat on itself. Not only does the 19-year-old Tony (Dominic Sessa) believe his path to wealth, success, and fame is writing a Bildungsroman of his own as part of a scholarship, he also keeps mispronouncing it as "Buildings Roman." To make this on-the-nose bit of self-awareness complete, Tony's mother, Gladys (Dagmara Domińczyk), eloquently explains to her son just what a Bildungsroman is over the dinner table.

That's how "Tony" begins, and if it sounds worryingly insincere, fret not. Johnson isn't trying to poke fun at his own movie or its genre. Instead, the director of the recent "Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie," who makes no bones about giving his unfiltered opinions on various films (including his own), seems to want to show off his knowledge in a manner not all that different from his protagonist. This, of course, is what makes Johnson rather perfect to tell the story of a young Bourdain undergoing his own growing pains. As the Bildungsroman reference indicates, there's nothing groundbreaking about "Tony," as it's made up of familiar literary and cinematic ingredients, including Bourdain's own real life, of course. Yet, as with "BlackBerry," Johnson brings a winning, warts-and-all texture to the film, making it a recognizable yet tasty dish.