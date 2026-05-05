Tony Trailer: A24's Anthony Bourdain Biopic Actually Looks...Good?

In the world of celebrity chefs, few people have earned more focus than Anthony Bourdain. In addition to the books he wrote, Bradley Cooper played a version of him on TV, he became a travel host for shows like "Parts Unknown," and after he tragically took his own life in 2018, he was the subject of a documentary called "Roadrunner." So when word came out that A24 would be making a movie based on Bourdain's life, I winced a little. Did we really need another take on Bourdain when there was so much real footage of him out there telling his own story?

It turns out the answer might be yes. The first trailer for "Tony" has just arrived, and it looks surprisingly great — especially for a biopic, which required his estate's permission to move forward. We just saw how well the estate-sanctioned "Michael" performed in theaters without acknowledging any of the real-life allegations against Michael Jackson, which seemed to indicate that audiences only want an edges-sanded-down approach to telling stories about famous figures. Thankfully, this movie is not taking that approach. Here's a partial quote from Bourdain's estate that was included in a press release: