Bradley Cooper Played An Anthony Bourdain-Inspired Chef In This Forgotten Fox Sitcom

Years before "The Bear" became the biggest thing since sliced bread, Bradley Cooper and a team of A-list creatives tried to make a TV cooking drama a hit ... and unfortunately, it failed so badly that hardly anybody even remembers "Kitchen Confidential" nowadays.

Based on the memoir of the same name by Anthony Bourdain, "Kitchen Confidential," which aired on Fox for a single 13-episode season, starred Cooper as Jack Bourdain, a chef who's trying to overcome addictions to drug and alcohol and run a New York hotspot called Nolita. Cooper, then fresh off a run on ABC's "Alias" as the faithful sidekick Will Tippin, had the charm and charisma to lead this series, which also starred John Francis Daley, Jaime King, and Bonnie Somerville. Unfortunately, the show was canceled very quickly — as in, after the fourth episode aired — due to ratings. In a 2023 feature on the series in The Ringer, some of its creatives, including producer Darren Star and creator David Hemingson, reflected on what exactly happened.

"I feel like a restaurant is a wonderful original setting for a show, and we have the book and that title. 'Kitchen Confidential' is such a great title," Star remarked. "We wanted to fictionalize the character of Anthony Bourdain, so it really wasn't anything to do with him, and have a creative license to tell this story based on his experiences."

As for Hemingson, he still thinks about it. "It's the one that got away," he admitted. "I try not to dwell on it too much. But I will say there were a couple of years afterward where I was shell-shocked because I didn't know how to do it better." Unfortunately, "Kitchen Confidential" couldn't stand the heat and got out of the kitchen — though Cooper decided to try playing a chef again.