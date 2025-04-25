American Sniper Is Based On A True Story, But How Accurate Is Clint Eastwood's Movie?

Movies based on the lives of real people need to balance on a tightrope between sticking to the true story and throwing parts of it in the wind to make things more exciting. The ape-themed Robbie Williams biopic "Better Man" found out first hand that making things too strange is risky, as the bizarre movie became the first big box office bomb of 2025. On the other hand, stylish exaggeration can also benefit a film — for instance, 1984's "Amadeus" is the best music biopic of all time and also cheerfully inaccurate.

Clint Eastwood's controversial 2014 war movie "American Sniper" was a big box office hit, and the film's "based on a true story" nature means that it deals with the usual biopic challenges. The movie tells the story of Chris Kyle (played by Bradley Cooper) — a famous Navy SEAL sniper with over 160 confirmed kills — and is based on his 2012 memoir of the same name. It was nominated for six Academy Awards (taking home the Oscar for Best Achievement in Sound Editing) and received praise from veterans for its depiction of the war in Iraq. On the other hand, its unflinching praise of Kyle, questionable depiction of "savage" enemies, and "America is always right" attitude have drawn criticism.

While "American Sniper" depicts certain events that actually did take place, the movie also comes with a laundry list of inaccuracies and biopic oddities — and unless the viewer goes in with deep knowledge of Kyle's personal history and the Iraq War, many of them can be considerably harder to spot than the infamously absurd prop baby the protagonist can be spotted holding. Let's take a look at how accurate "American Sniper" really is.