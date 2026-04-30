Michael's Box Office Success Proves Audiences Only Want One Thing From Biopics

What do moviegoers want from biopics these days? I think I know the answer, and I'm not entirely thrilled about it. "Michael," the new Michael Jackson biopic starring Jackson's own nephew, Jaafar Jackson, as the King of Pop, is a big box office success. But that success was slightly tainted, at least for fans, when "Michael" received overwhelmingly negative reviews from critics. While the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer, which tracks critic grades, currently sits at a "Rotten" 38%, the Popcornmeter, which compiles audience reactions, is holding strong at an undeniably positive (or "Fresh," to use the Rotten Tomatoes parlance) 97%.

Vocal fans of "Michael" point to this vast statistical canyon as proof that critics are out of touch, that people who write about movies got this one wrong, and that "Michael" is a film for the fans. (I feel the need here to note that film critics are fans; that's why we devote our lives to watching and writing about movies.)

The consensus from critics isn't so much that "Michael" is bad on a technical level, but rather that it's so sanitized, so far removed from any whiff of controversy, that it feels weightless and almost pointless. As our own Witney Seibold wrote in his /Film review, "Why make a biopic of Michael Jackson if you're going to let his life go unexamined? To paraphrase Socrates, an unexamined life is not worth making a movie about."