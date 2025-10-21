Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere Review: Jeremy Allen White's Incredible, Haunted Performance Elevates This Biopic

Ask any Bruce Springsteen fan to pick the artist's best album and you're bound to get a variety of answers. But I'm willing to bet the one title that would come up most frequently is "Nebraska," the 1982 record that found the Boss at an introspective crossroads. Before "Nebraska" came 1980's "The River," Springsteen's biggest hit at the time. In 1984, he would release "Born in the U.S.A.," which would turn him into a superstar; a world-beloved rock god who would pack massive stadiums and bring down the house during every show.

But before that there was "Nebraska," a quiet, haunting affair full of echoey songs about losers, drifters, and serial killers. It was not what anyone expected from Springsteen at the time, and that was part of its power. Of course, it certainly helped that the album was brilliant, filled with bleak but beautiful songs populated with memorable characters. They weren't exactly toe-tappers, but they stuck with you.

"Nebraska" has taken on an almost mythological place in Springsteen's discography, and the story of how the singer-songwriter pieced the album together is part of its legend. After coming off the successful The River tour, Springsteen rented a house in Colts Neck, New Jersey, and started recording moody songs in the bedroom. These were supposed to be demos that the Boss would then bring to his band to turn into bigger, louder rock hits. But that's not what happened.