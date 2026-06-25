The Bear Season 5 Review: The Once-Great Show Ends With A Final Chaotic Shift

"The Bear" is ready to serve up one final meal. But is anyone still hungry for more? Christopher Storer's award-winning series has had a strange journey through five seasons, launching in 2022 and gaining quick acclaim and attention due to fast-paced storytelling, stress-inducing scenarios, and an incredibly winning cast led by an intense Jeremy Allen White and his great hair. Season 1 of "The Bear" was excellent, and Season 2 was even better. But what goes up must come down, and the show seemed to stumble with its highly-anticipated third season.

Season 3 opened with an unconventional episode that unfolded via a thirty-minute montage, and while some folks (like me!) found this a rather bold approach, others were almost immediately turned off. Things only got rougher from there. While I seem to be one of the few people who thought the Season 3 premiere episode was strong, the season as a whole lost me as it unfolded. I was particularly annoyed at the season finale, which foolishly focused on a host of real-life chef guest stars playing themselves rather than the main characters we cared about, and then ended on a huge cliffhanger — something the series had never done before.

After Season 3, it seemed like whatever special ingredients "The Bear" used for extra flavor had grown stale. To be sure, Season 4 was an improvement, with moments that felt like the show's creators directly trying to apologize for mistakes they made in Season 3. But at that point, the damage was done. Now, "The Bear" is ending with Season 5, and even as a fan of the show, I have to say that's for the best. I've had my fill and there's no room for leftovers.