The Bear's Downfall Can Be Tracked Back To One Moment

For a while, "The Bear" was the hottest thing since sliced bread. Christopher Storer's kitchen dramedy, which airs on FX and Hulu, stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, a talented and highly-trained haute cuisine chef who gives up his career working in Michelin-starred establishments to return to Chicago in the wake of his brother Mikey's (Jon Bernthal) death. After hiring new blood like chef Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and getting Mikey's best friend Richie Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bacharach) on board to help him reinvigorate the sandwich shop known as "The Beef," Carmy sets out to turn it into the titular Bear, a fine-dining destination.

It's objectively correct to say that, during its first two seasons, "The Bear" was a genuine phenomenon. After Season 3 left fans feeling colder than a serving of gazpacho soup, people sort of stopped paying attention to the series; Season 4 sort of came and went when it aired in the summer of 2025. Now, the fifth and final season of "The Bear" is set to air in June 2026, and nobody is talking about it at all.

Why is that? I think I know, and I think it can be traced back to the Season 2 episode "Fishes." Obviously, that ensemble episode — set during a hectic Christmas celebration at the Berzatto house — was a huge hit when it first aired, thanks to major guest stars like Jamie Lee Curtis, Bob Odenkirk, Gillian Jacobs, John Mulaney, and Sarah Paulson. Unfortunately, this episode has been the central source of all the problems "The Bear" has experienced since it aired. Since "Fishes," "The Bear" has relied far too heavily on stunt casting for guest roles, and it never truly recovered from this post-"Fishes" fumble.