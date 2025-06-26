The Bear Season 4: Every New And Returning Cameo

Note: while we make sure not to give away major plot points here, the very nature of this article requires a spoiler warning for season four of "The Bear."

Ever since its second season, "The Bear" — the Emmy-winning comedy that's a co-production between FX and Hulu — has made a habit of bringing on huge, high-profile guest stars to pop up from time to time (even though, arguably, this instinct became more of a crutch in season 3 ... but I digress). Honestly, on many levels, it makes sense to bring in big actors to show up occasionally on "The Bear." Because the main focus is centered around the titular sandwich shop turned fine dining destination in Chicago — run by Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), his "cousin" Richie Jermovitch (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Carmy's right-hand woman Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri), and a handful of their friends — it's easy enough to bring in a few Oscar winners to play fellow chefs (which Olivia Colman did in seasons 2 and 3) or a whole host of famous faces to play Carmy's extended family.

So who's new and who's returning to play around in this fictional version of Chicago in season 4 of "The Bear?" From Carmy's complicated mom to Sydney's expanding family to one cast member's real-life husband, here are all the cameos you need to know about in the fourth season of "The Bear."