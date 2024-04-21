The Bear's Jon Bernthal Improvised A Heated Mikey Moment In Season 2

Few scripted shows excel at causing your blood pressure to sky-rocket like "The Bear." Christopher Storer's acclaimed series centers on the employees of a Chicago-based eatery, which is itself an inherently high-stress environment. (Er, restaurants in general, that is, not specifically those in Chicago, although I leave it to the Windy City's residents to make the final call on that one.) Adding to the discomfort, the show pulls you deeply into its characters' perspectives, using invasive close-ups and rapid-fire edits to place you in their headspace and make their underlying anxieties all the more palpable. Other times, the series holds for vast periods without cutting, which makes you sit with its leads as they quietly work through their feelings. That or scramble for dear life like in the mostly one-shot season 1 episode "Review."

Miraculously, "The Bear" managed to top that episode for sheer emotional turbulence with the extra-long season 2 installment "Fishes." Set about five years before the rest of the season, "Fishes" follows series protagonist Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) as he returns home from a trip abroad to enjoy a star-studded Christmas from Hell with his family and their closest friends. Perhaps most importantly, "Fishes" affords us a chance to spend some real time with Carmy's older brother Michael aka "Mikey" (Jon Bernthal), who died by suicide before the events of season 1, leaving his Italian beef sandwich shop behind for Carmy to renovate as he sees fit.

The impression of Mikey that "Fishes" leaves us with is far more volatile and raw yet also more relatable than the idealized version we're shown in Carmy's memories in season 1 (themselves framed as flashbacks). But before we dig into Bernthal's big, explosive improvised moment in the episode's climax, we need to discuss the scenes leading up to it.