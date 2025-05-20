The Bear Season 4 Trailer Introduces The Hulu Series' Most Stressful Idea Yet

If you thought previous seasons of "The Bear" were high-stress, just wait until you see what the show has cooked up for season 4.

The latest trailer just dropped for the hit Hulu series centered around fine dining, which brings Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bacharach, Abby Elliott, and the rest of the Chicago-based gang back for another round. So, what's that super-stressful element? Well, as Jimmy "Cicero" Kalinowski (Oliver Platt) tells Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (White) at the beginning of the trailer, "That clock is telling you how much money we have left. When that shows zero, this restaurant needs to cease operations." Jeez. (As we all know, "Uncle" Jimmy is the money behind this whole thing, so his approach does, unfortunately, make some sense.)

The fictional restaurant, which shares its name with the series itself, finally opened in season 3 after Carmy, his "cousin" Richie (Moss-Bacharach), and the rest of their motley crew transformed it from a humble sandwich shop into a fine-dining destination. Unfortunately, as various characters note, reviews aren't great, saying things like "the offerings were substantially different on each visit" and "consistency seems to be the weak link here." Can Carmy, Richie, Sydney (Edebiri), Marcus Brooks (Lionel Boyce), Tina Marrero (Liza Colón-Zayas), and everyone else turn this car around before it careens off a cliff? Well, that remains to be seen.