The Bear Season 3 Ending Explained: The Reviews Are In

This post contains spoilers for "The Bear" season 3.

Watching all 10 episodes of the third season of "The Bear" in one sitting is, I imagine, a bit like what working at its famed Chicago restaurant might feel like. Like the behind-the-scenes world of The Bear, the viewing experience is overstimulating, rewarding, frustrating, exhausting, delicious, and chaotic. It also has the impressive effect of leaving audiences hungry for more — even when the "food" we did get this time around was more like an experimental blood orange reduction than a hearty, satisfying beef sandwich.

"The Bear" skyrocketed to fame when it premiered on FX and Hulu in 2022, leading to a swift renewal and a relatively quick (for a post-Covid prestige cable show) one-year turn-around on season 2. The first two outings were wildly acclaimed, earning the show an impressive 10 primetime Emmy wins and 13 nominations. Stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri have seemingly graced the cover of every magazine known to man, while the show's hectic, fast-paced kitchen scenes have been parodied by everything from "Abbott Elementary" to "The Simpsons."

Yet season 3, which dropped in its entirety earlier this week, hasn't been quite as universally beloved as its predecessors. The show still holds firm with a 93% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, but it's also been the subject of reviews calling it "undercooked" and thinkpieces with titles like "The Bear Is Not A Good Show." What sets season 3 apart from the two all-star seasons that came before it, and why is it leaving some viewers hungry for something better? Whether you loved the new season of Christopher Storer's dramedy or couldn't get through it, there are plenty of plot developments worth unpacking — especially ahead of the expected fourth season.