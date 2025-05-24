Joel McHale's The Bear Role, Explained

Season 3 of "The Bear" was chock-full of cameos. John Cena featured in a lame, drawn-out joke as one of the Faks who liked to "haunt" others. Josh Hartnett was on a comeback tour that year, playing Tiff's new fiancé and also starring in M. Night Shyamalan's messy thriller "Trap," and Joel McHale returned as Chef David Fields after appearing briefly in the first two seasons. Carmy recalls the chef spewing venomous insults at him while serving dishes with broken sauces, and imagines seeing him dining at the new-and-improved The Bear, there to rip apart all of Carmy's hard work.

Advertisement

In season 3, Carmy finally calls out Chef David for all the mental and physical damage he caused: ulcers, panic attacks, and nightmares. Carmy wants to say "F*** you," but he's too wounded. Joel McHale has a perfectly punchable face as he sneers at his former pupil, waiting to be told, "You're welcome," for whipping him into shape as the excellent chef he is today. Chef David smugly declares that he gave Carmy "confidence, leadership, and ability," insisting that the ruthless, high-pressure atmosphere he cultivated — along with forcing Carmy to have zero life outside the kitchen — was the only way to achieve it.

Chef David's draconian methods are the complete opposite of the values Carmy has learned inside The Bear's humble kitchen, a working environment ostensibly built on warmth and mutual respect. But if Carmy's not careful, he'll find himself turning into his own Chef David. After confessing to Fields, Carmy experiences a cathartic rush of tears and laughter, suggesting he may have finally broken free from the chokehold Fields has on his subconscious. Since we only get glimpses of Carmy's hostile relationship with Fields, we're left wondering who exactly this influential yet toxic figure truly is.

Advertisement