There are a lot of great sci-fi movies. We have at least 104 on deck to recommend to you, and even then, the genre stretches further. It can encompass everything from adult-minded philosophical drama that uses scientific advancement as a means of studying our own humanity to animated family flicks about robots cleaning up the trash world that humanity leaves in its wake hundreds of years into the future, while paying tribute to the physicality and artistry of silent film. That second one is "WALL-E," by the way.

And still, there are sci-fi movies that transcend the idea of needing to be a sci-fi fan to enjoy them — films that are foundational to the genre and to the medium of cinema itself. These are the ones that have influenced all other films in their wake; the films that other science-fiction filmmakers look toward in an often vain attempt to live up to them. With novel concepts, advances in the art of filmmaking, and lasting marks on the cultural consciousness, these movies are the ones you can't miss because of how truly essential they are.

Here are 10 must-watch sci-fi movies that define the genre.