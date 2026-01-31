I've Seen Every Star Wars Movie And Show. Here's How It Can Be Saved

"Star Wars" is in a bit of a crisis, to put it frankly. There is no doubt whatever about that. We haven't gotten a new movie from this franchise since 2019's costly "The Rise of Skywalker" brought the sequel trilogy to a divisive end. And while there are currently "Star Wars" films slated for both this year and 2027, there doesn't seem to be any clear direction for the franchise moving forward.

When "Andor" came to an end, I expressed my concerns about the future of live-action "Star Wars" and whether we'll ever get another entry in the property as radical as Tony Gilroy's TV masterpiece. With Dave Filoni (who didn't work on "Andor") and Lynwen Brennan now set to handle, in turn, the creative and business sides of Lucasfilm as its co-Presidents following Kathleen Kennedy's departure, everyone on the internet has an opinion about where "Star Wars" should head next. And though the future might seem bleak, remember: this franchise has always been about hope.

Indeed, why focus on the possibility that "Star Wars" might be ruined for the next decade or so when we could focus instead on the ways the property might evolve and become even better? I've been a "Star Wars" fan for as long as I can remember. My very first movie memory is seeing the Special Edition theatrical re-release of "A New Hope" in 1997. Similarly, my mom let me skip school to catch an early screening of "Revenge of the Sith" in 2005. I've endured it all: The hatred for the prequels, the rise of "Star Wars" animation, the excitement for the sequel trilogy, the "Last Jedi" debates, and much more. Having seen every single "Star Wars" movie and TV show, here are my thoughts on how to save the franchsie.