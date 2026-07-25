Why Cole Hauser Found Dutton Ranch To Be Challenging Without Taylor Sheridan's Presence

You'd think that after playing Rip Wheeler on "Yellowstone" for five seasons, Cole Hauser would easily slip back into the role for spin-off "Dutton Ranch." But it seems Hauser struggled to make the transition without "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan on hand, which, given how involved the creator was with the original series, makes a lot of sense.

"Dutton Ranch" has been a big hit for Paramount+, bringing viewers back into the world Sheridan created with "Yellowstone" and enjoying massive viewership in the process. But the show hasn't been without its controversies. In true "Yellowstone" fashion, the spin-off has experienced what seems to be significant tumult behind the scenes, with "Dutton Ranch" parting ways with its showrunner Chad Feehan a month before its premiere. More recently, Everett McKinney actor Ed Harris has revealed he felt misled about "Dutton Ranch" and wanted to leave the show. Clearly, things were almost as turbulent off-camera as they were on the show itself.

Now, we've learned that Hauser initially struggled without Sheridan on set. In an interview with Film Inside (via Entertainment Weekly), the actor said, "There were challenges. Not having Taylor there. For us to really be able to work with these new writers, these new directors. Everything had changed." Sheridan previously wrote every episode of "Yellowstone" and maintained strict control of the series. With "Dutton Ranch," however, he was barely involved. According to Hauser, the only constants were Finn Little, who plays Beth and Rip's adopted son Carter Green, his co-star Kelly Reilly, who plays his on-screen wife Beth Dutton, and executive producer, director, and "Yellowstone" alum Christina Alexandra Voros. Otherwise, Hauser said he and the cast and crew had to "figure out on our feet how to really perform and tell a story."