Why Cole Hauser Found Dutton Ranch To Be Challenging Without Taylor Sheridan's Presence
You'd think that after playing Rip Wheeler on "Yellowstone" for five seasons, Cole Hauser would easily slip back into the role for spin-off "Dutton Ranch." But it seems Hauser struggled to make the transition without "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan on hand, which, given how involved the creator was with the original series, makes a lot of sense.
"Dutton Ranch" has been a big hit for Paramount+, bringing viewers back into the world Sheridan created with "Yellowstone" and enjoying massive viewership in the process. But the show hasn't been without its controversies. In true "Yellowstone" fashion, the spin-off has experienced what seems to be significant tumult behind the scenes, with "Dutton Ranch" parting ways with its showrunner Chad Feehan a month before its premiere. More recently, Everett McKinney actor Ed Harris has revealed he felt misled about "Dutton Ranch" and wanted to leave the show. Clearly, things were almost as turbulent off-camera as they were on the show itself.
Now, we've learned that Hauser initially struggled without Sheridan on set. In an interview with Film Inside (via Entertainment Weekly), the actor said, "There were challenges. Not having Taylor there. For us to really be able to work with these new writers, these new directors. Everything had changed." Sheridan previously wrote every episode of "Yellowstone" and maintained strict control of the series. With "Dutton Ranch," however, he was barely involved. According to Hauser, the only constants were Finn Little, who plays Beth and Rip's adopted son Carter Green, his co-star Kelly Reilly, who plays his on-screen wife Beth Dutton, and executive producer, director, and "Yellowstone" alum Christina Alexandra Voros. Otherwise, Hauser said he and the cast and crew had to "figure out on our feet how to really perform and tell a story."
Taylor Sheridan's absence made Dutton Ranch a challenge
Taylor Sheridan's shows now constitute nothing short of a sprawling TV empire. But it all started with "Yellowstone," the neo-Western that birthed an entire shared universe via prequel series "1883" and "1923" — both of which were created and written by Sheridan. That universe expanded with the spin-offs/sequel series "Marshals" and "Dutton Ranch." But what made those two shows different is that the "Yellowstone" creator stepped away from creative duties.
Sheridan's actual involvement in "Marshals" is minimal, with the writer handing showrunning duties to former "SEAL Team" showrunner Spencer Hudnut. Likewise, he took an executive producer role on "Dutton Ranch" and allowed Chad Feehan to oversee the spin-off, which seems to have caused some problems behind the scenes. Feehan's dismissal reportedly came after he clashed with Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser behind the scenes, and with Ed Harris' recent comments about feeling misled, we're starting to get more of an insight into why Paramount switched up the leadership.
It seems Sheridan's absence was very much felt by those on set, but that clearly didn't stop them from delivering a successful first season. As Hauser told Film Inside, "I enjoy a challenge. It certainly was a challenge. We worked our asses off this year." Indeed, "Dutton Ranch" fixed all the issues with "Marshals," most significantly by maintaining the same tone and style established by Sheridan with the mothership series. It must have helped that Hauser didn't necessarily dwell on the pressure to deliver. As he put it, "I don't think a lot of the outside noise or the thought of what's the weight of the show was really apparent to me at the time." That said, Sheridan's absence clearly had an effect.
Is Taylor Sheridan's absence from the Yellowstone spin-offs a bigger deal than it seems?
Taylor Sheridan is stepping away from more than just his "Yellowstone" spin-offs. The prolific creator has signed a long-term film and TV deal that will see him leave Paramount for NBCUniversal in 2029. That means Paramount is essentially losing its most reliably successful creative and the man responsible for its biggest shows. From "Landman" to "Tulsa King" and "Lioness," Sheridan has consistently produced hits. That said, the fact he's not very involved with "Marshals" and "Dutton Ranch" doesn't seem to have impacted their appeal, with both shows debuting to record viewing figures and receiving swift renewals.
But there is a vague sense that Sheridan's lack of involvement is more of an issue than it seems. It's interesting to note the minor cracks that appear to be forming in "Marshals" and "Dutton Ranch." Fans have been debating whether "Marshals" is actually a good spin-off, and the consensus appears to be pretty negative in that regard. Meanwhile, "Dutton Ranch" is a far superior show, but it seems to have the "Yellowstone" curse of endless behind-the-scenes drama. If things get worse with either show, could we see Paramount bring in Sheridan for some course correction?
For now, "Dutton Ranch" has hired a new showrunner in Benjamin Cavell, so we'll have to see how things go with Season 2. Clearly Cole Hauser and the other "Yellowstone" alums found a way to make it through Season 1, but it is interesting to hear how much of an impact Sheridan's absence had off-camera. With all the other behind the scenes drama and the loss of Sheridan's fastidious leadership, it feels as though his lack of involvement could be even more of an issue than anyone is letting on.