The Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Makes It Clear That One Marvel TV Show Is Required Viewing

Are you ready to do your Marvel Cinematic Universe homework all over again? If your experience is at all like mine, the release of any new movie in this franchise tends to come with a boatload of questions from family and friends about what may or may not be "required viewing" this time around. The upcoming release "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is a relief because, even despite a major cameo or two, it seems like you really only need to have seen the very last Spidey movie to be up to date — what a concept! With Marvel's other big release this year, well, that's a different story altogether. "Doomsday" is truly upon us, and the new "Avengers" trailer gives us one surprising indication of what we'll need to watch beforehand.

Fans likely had a feeling this would be the case. There's the obvious caveat that "Avengers: Doomsday" will only make sense if you know what went down in both "Infinity War" and "Endgame," of course. Considering those are two of the highest-grossing movies ever, we can't imagine that poses much of an issue. And then there's the metatextual aspect of needing to have a baseline familiarity with the original "X-Men" movies under 20th Century Fox, as several of the cast return as multiversal variants of themselves. The focus on characters from "Thunderbolts*" and "Black Panther" and "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" makes things a little more complicated.

But did you happen to catch one key shot featuring a fan-favorite character? Tom Hiddleston indeed reprises his role as Loki, but with a twist. He's holding a funny-looking badge and wearing an oddly ungodlike outfit ... which checks out, for those who've actually seen both seasons of the Disney+ "Loki" series. If not? Well, you might need to brush up.