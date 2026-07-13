A Spider-Man: Brand New Day Producer Has One Rule For Making Another Movie
How much is too much? The issue of "superhero fatigue" and bludgeoning mainstream audiences into submission has been a major talking point among film fans, even before the Marvel Cinematic Universe put a bow on the so-called Infinity Saga with "Avengers: Endgame" and then ... kept going and going and going. Now that we've seen several major blockbusters across multiple franchises land with a thud in theaters recently — from "Supergirl" to the live-action "Moana" remake to, well, anything starring Jared Leto these days — it's worth asking ourselves whether we've finally gone too far. Have superhero movies finally gone the way of the Western?
Not if "Spider-Man" producer Amy Pascal has anything to say about it. The release of "Brand New Day" is significant for many reasons, but mainly because it marks the first "standalone" Spidey movie since 2021's "No Way Home." That means moviegoers have actually had time to develop an appetite once more for their favorite wall-crawling arachnid, which is likely why the sequel is already looking at a hefty opening weekend at the box office. Seems simple enough, right? Well, while talking to SFX Magazine, Pascal stated her optimistic, best-case scenario for where Tom Holland's hero could go next — but with one all-important caveat:
"I never want to be so presumptuous as to say anything is going to be a trilogy or more than one. That would be my dream, of course, but you never know. Because the truth is that the rule that we set for ourselves is to take it one movie at a time. It's important to us that you don't have to see one movie to see the other movie."
Yup, clearly Pascal has noted where the winds appear to be blowing lately and wants to avoid repeating past mistakes.
Amy Pascal explains Sony's new approach to Spider-Man, without 'exploiting' the character
If this sounds like a markedly different tone than what fans were being told as recently as five years ago, that's because it is. Even before "No Way Home" arrived in theaters and promptly began raking in piles and piles of money, we were told straight from the top that the good times would keep on rolling for the foreseeable future. In fact, none other than Amy Pascal herself delivered the news that Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios were making another entire trilogy of "Spider-Man" movies. She boldly proclaimed at the time that, "We're thinking of this [past trilogy] as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies." Compare that to their new "rule" of focusing on one movie at a time and, yeah, times have indeed changed.
To be fair, Pascal deserves a certain amount of credit for reading the tea leaves and pivoting hard in the other direction. While talking to SFX Magazine, the Sony executive further explained why less really is more:
"You don't want to just keep exploiting the same character. I think that would make it unspecial for the world. So there are other things in the 'Spider-Man' universe that I think are really fun for us to explore, because the comics were so varied and so creative."
Caution, of course, remains key. According to Pascal, "We just have to be really careful that we're being smart about all this." Those efforts will end up including Nicolas Cage's entertaining "Spider-Noir" series, the long-delayed "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse," and, eventually, perhaps another entire trilogy of Tom Holland movies. Until then, "Brand New Day" hits theaters July 31, 2026.