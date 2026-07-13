A Spider-Man: Brand New Day Producer Has One Rule For Making Another Movie

How much is too much? The issue of "superhero fatigue" and bludgeoning mainstream audiences into submission has been a major talking point among film fans, even before the Marvel Cinematic Universe put a bow on the so-called Infinity Saga with "Avengers: Endgame" and then ... kept going and going and going. Now that we've seen several major blockbusters across multiple franchises land with a thud in theaters recently — from "Supergirl" to the live-action "Moana" remake to, well, anything starring Jared Leto these days — it's worth asking ourselves whether we've finally gone too far. Have superhero movies finally gone the way of the Western?

Not if "Spider-Man" producer Amy Pascal has anything to say about it. The release of "Brand New Day" is significant for many reasons, but mainly because it marks the first "standalone" Spidey movie since 2021's "No Way Home." That means moviegoers have actually had time to develop an appetite once more for their favorite wall-crawling arachnid, which is likely why the sequel is already looking at a hefty opening weekend at the box office. Seems simple enough, right? Well, while talking to SFX Magazine, Pascal stated her optimistic, best-case scenario for where Tom Holland's hero could go next — but with one all-important caveat:

"I never want to be so presumptuous as to say anything is going to be a trilogy or more than one. That would be my dream, of course, but you never know. Because the truth is that the rule that we set for ourselves is to take it one movie at a time. It's important to us that you don't have to see one movie to see the other movie."

Yup, clearly Pascal has noted where the winds appear to be blowing lately and wants to avoid repeating past mistakes.