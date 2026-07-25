Ariana DeBose's Sci-Fi Thriller On Hulu Is A Claustrophobic Nightmare Worth Checking Out

Netflix might have won the streaming wars, but Hulu is a treasure trove of overlooked gems. Not only is the streamer the home of the most underrated movie of 2025 and future classic "Sovereign," there's also the 2020 crime thriller with strong neo-Western vibes and a 90% Rotten Tomatoes score "The Dry." Both are more grounded offerings that might have otherwise passed you by. But Imagine being rocketed into space only to watch, helpless, as Earth destroys itself. That's basically the premise of "I.S.S.," a sci-fi thriller starring Ariana DeBose which went mostly overlooked upon its 2023 debut, but which has now joined the estimable Hulu catalog.

Written by Nick Shafir and directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite ("Blackfish"), "I.S.S." stars DeBose as an American astronaut sent to the International Space Station, where she meets her Russian counterparts. At first, the group bonds, but the whole thing becomes a pressure cooker when their home planet descends into nuclear war and they're tasked with taking control of their ship by their respective governments.

"I.S.S." premiered at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival ahead of a theatrical release in the United States on in January 2024 — the dreaded "dump month." Sadly, mixed reviews and a $6.6 million box office gross on a budget of $13.8 million ensured the film was quickly forgotten. But this is the streaming age, where no film is ever truly cast out into the far reaches of space, as evidenced by the fact "I.S.S." is now available to stream on Hulu. It's worth seeking out, too, even if just for DeBose, who played Anita in Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" before lending her voice talents to Disney's "Wish," and who does a fine job in the lead role of "I.S.S."