This 2020 Crime Thriller With A 90% Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Strong Neo-Western Vibes

At a time when Taylor Sheridan has almost single-handedly made the Western genre cool again, many of us might find ourselves craving some similar neo-Western entertainment. It's not as if we're struggling in that regard, considering the sheer amount of Taylor Sheridan shows on offer. But most of these small-screen projects lean more towards melodrama than the writer's films — "Sicario," "Wind River," and "Hell or High Water" — all of which are much more grounded and have a strong thriller influence. If you're a fan of that particular melding of neo-Western and crime thriller sensibilities, have I got the movie for you.

2020's "The Dry" stars Eric Bana as an Australian Federal Police officer who returns to his hometown in the wake of a few horrific deaths. Though the premise may sound like the basis for a fairly straightforward crime thriller, "The Dry" feels very much like a neo-Western thanks to its sweeping shots of a drought-ridden Australian outback, Bana's morally-conflicted hero, and the drought/crime-induced malaise that's fallen on the small town to which he returns.

Though "The Dry" failed to make much of an impression in the United States, it received widespread praise from critics. Now, it's available to stream on Hulu/Disney+ at no extra cost to subscribers so there's absolutely no excuse for missing this overlooked crime thriller/neo-Western/drama mashup.